Fort Worth, TX
3628 Bellaire Drive N
3628 Bellaire Drive N

3628 Bellaire Drive North · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3628 Bellaire Drive North, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Colonial Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Walk to games from this charming vintage home located on beautiful street directly across from TCU Tennis Complex and walking path around campus. The location and deep lot make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story brick home a one-of-a-kind in Tanglewood Elementary. Newly zoned for the original Tanglewood Elementary! Meticulously maintained, this home has new paint in and out, new water heaters, new roof, new carpet, new floors in kitchen, beautiful original hardwoods and fireplace with gas logs. Sit on your new front porch and enjoy this incredible location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Bellaire Drive N have any available units?
3628 Bellaire Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Bellaire Drive N have?
Some of 3628 Bellaire Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Bellaire Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Bellaire Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Bellaire Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Bellaire Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3628 Bellaire Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Bellaire Drive N offers parking.
Does 3628 Bellaire Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Bellaire Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Bellaire Drive N have a pool?
No, 3628 Bellaire Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Bellaire Drive N have accessible units?
No, 3628 Bellaire Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Bellaire Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 Bellaire Drive N has units with dishwashers.

