3628 Bellaire Drive N

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Walk to games from this charming vintage home located on beautiful street directly across from TCU Tennis Complex and walking path around campus. The location and deep lot make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story brick home a one-of-a-kind in Tanglewood Elementary. Newly zoned for the original Tanglewood Elementary! Meticulously maintained, this home has new paint in and out, new water heaters, new roof, new carpet, new floors in kitchen, beautiful original hardwoods and fireplace with gas logs. Sit on your new front porch and enjoy this incredible location!