Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

3621 Avenue G

Location

3621 Avenue G, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy starÂ® dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Avenue G have any available units?
3621 Avenue G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Avenue G have?
Some of 3621 Avenue G's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Avenue G currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Avenue G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Avenue G pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Avenue G is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Avenue G offer parking?
No, 3621 Avenue G does not offer parking.
Does 3621 Avenue G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Avenue G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Avenue G have a pool?
No, 3621 Avenue G does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Avenue G have accessible units?
No, 3621 Avenue G does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Avenue G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Avenue G has units with dishwashers.

