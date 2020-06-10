Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
/
3621 Ave I
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3621 Ave I
3621 Avenue N
·
No Longer Available
Location
3621 Avenue N, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Empowerment
Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom One Bathroom Single-family home -
Central Ac and Heat
Tenant is responsible for Water, Electric and Gas
850 Square feet
Stove and Fridge is included
Date of Availability is tentatively scheduled ********
(RLNE5148918)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3621 Ave I have any available units?
3621 Ave I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3621 Ave I currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Ave I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Ave I pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Ave I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3621 Ave I offer parking?
No, 3621 Ave I does not offer parking.
Does 3621 Ave I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Ave I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Ave I have a pool?
No, 3621 Ave I does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Ave I have accessible units?
No, 3621 Ave I does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Ave I have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Ave I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 Ave I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3621 Ave I has units with air conditioning.
