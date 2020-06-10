All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 23 2019 at 12:35 PM

3621 Ave I

3621 Avenue N · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Avenue N, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Empowerment

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom One Bathroom Single-family home -
Central Ac and Heat
Tenant is responsible for Water, Electric and Gas
850 Square feet
Stove and Fridge is included

Date of Availability is tentatively scheduled ********

(RLNE5148918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Ave I have any available units?
3621 Ave I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3621 Ave I currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Ave I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Ave I pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Ave I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3621 Ave I offer parking?
No, 3621 Ave I does not offer parking.
Does 3621 Ave I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Ave I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Ave I have a pool?
No, 3621 Ave I does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Ave I have accessible units?
No, 3621 Ave I does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Ave I have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Ave I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 Ave I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3621 Ave I has units with air conditioning.

