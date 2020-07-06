Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3617 Washburn Avenue
3617 Washburn Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
3617 Washburn Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
GREAT LOCATION!!! Home has new kitchen counters, washer and dryer hook ups, attached garage, large fenced backyard, and is within 1 mile of Will Rodgers Event Center and 7th Street entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3617 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
3617 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3617 Washburn Avenue have?
Some of 3617 Washburn Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3617 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Washburn Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3617 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Washburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 3617 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Washburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3617 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3617 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Washburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
