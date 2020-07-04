All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3617 Varden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3617 Varden Street
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:16 PM

3617 Varden Street

3617 Varden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3617 Varden Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Varden Street have any available units?
3617 Varden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3617 Varden Street currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Varden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Varden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Varden Street is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Varden Street offer parking?
No, 3617 Varden Street does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Varden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Varden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Varden Street have a pool?
No, 3617 Varden Street does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Varden Street have accessible units?
No, 3617 Varden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Varden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Varden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Varden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 Varden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University