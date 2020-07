Amenities

Great two story floor-plan with lots of space, private iron gate at driveway. Tons of parking and 314 sq ft back game-room offered over garage.Inside main home are two living areas offering an open concept. Three bedroom upstairs, one downstairs & hardwoods offered. Prime location perfect for room-mate situation, secure now! Bi-monthly lawn service included in price. Available June 10th, 2020.