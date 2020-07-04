All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3613 Stadium Drive

3613 Stadium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming, clean brick house. Hardwood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. New stylish paint throughout. Great location, close to TCU. Good sized bedrooms. Fenced yard. New water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Stadium Drive have any available units?
3613 Stadium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Stadium Drive have?
Some of 3613 Stadium Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Stadium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Stadium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Stadium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Stadium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3613 Stadium Drive offer parking?
No, 3613 Stadium Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3613 Stadium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Stadium Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Stadium Drive have a pool?
No, 3613 Stadium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Stadium Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 Stadium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Stadium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Stadium Drive has units with dishwashers.

