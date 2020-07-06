Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
3613 S Hughes Ave
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3613 S Hughes Ave
3613 Hughes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3613 Hughes Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave have any available units?
3613 S Hughes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3613 S Hughes Ave have?
Some of 3613 S Hughes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3613 S Hughes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3613 S Hughes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 S Hughes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 S Hughes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3613 S Hughes Ave offers parking.
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 S Hughes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave have a pool?
No, 3613 S Hughes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3613 S Hughes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 S Hughes Ave has units with dishwashers.
