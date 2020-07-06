All apartments in Fort Worth
3613 S Hughes Ave
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:36 AM

3613 S Hughes Ave

3613 Hughes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Hughes Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 S Hughes Ave have any available units?
3613 S Hughes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 S Hughes Ave have?
Some of 3613 S Hughes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 S Hughes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3613 S Hughes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 S Hughes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 S Hughes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3613 S Hughes Ave offers parking.
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 S Hughes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave have a pool?
No, 3613 S Hughes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3613 S Hughes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 S Hughes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 S Hughes Ave has units with dishwashers.

