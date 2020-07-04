3613 Jeanette Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Bluebonnet Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home just steps from University Dr. and the Bluebonnet traffic circle. Walk for tacos! Home is spacious with large living areas # Bedrooms with 2 Baths. Wood floors and tile flooring. Updates throughout home. Covered back patio is the perfect spot for outdoor living.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3613 Jeanette Drive have any available units?
3613 Jeanette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Jeanette Drive have?
Some of 3613 Jeanette Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Jeanette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Jeanette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.