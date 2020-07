Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave refrigerator

Cultural Art Living! This unique layout has 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath is close to everything! Shopping, museums, dining, and downtown. The kitchen includes lots of counter space, cabinets, dining table, and refrigerator. You will also love the large loft type bedrooms located upstairs with a full bath. Private garage with remote just added! Will go fast for the location! Pets are case by case.

Please give us as much notice as possible on showings, tenant has large dog!