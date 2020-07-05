3605 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Bluebonnet Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Super cute and clean TCU home. Big living area which opens to eat-in kitchen. Three good sized bedrooms with good closet space. Great backyard! Furniture can come with if needed. All appliances, including full size washer and dryer stay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3605 Stadium Drive have any available units?
3605 Stadium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Stadium Drive have?
Some of 3605 Stadium Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Stadium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Stadium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.