Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3605 Park ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3605 Park ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3605 Park ridge
3605 Park Ridge Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3605 Park Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4556891)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3605 Park ridge have any available units?
3605 Park ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3605 Park ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Park ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Park ridge pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Park ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3605 Park ridge offer parking?
No, 3605 Park ridge does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Park ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Park ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Park ridge have a pool?
No, 3605 Park ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Park ridge have accessible units?
No, 3605 Park ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Park ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Park ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Park ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Park ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University