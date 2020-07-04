Rent Calculator
3603 Norfolk
3603 Norfolk Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
3603 Norfolk Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff West
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3603 Norfolk have any available units?
3603 Norfolk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3603 Norfolk have?
Some of 3603 Norfolk's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3603 Norfolk currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Norfolk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Norfolk pet-friendly?
No, 3603 Norfolk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3603 Norfolk offer parking?
Yes, 3603 Norfolk offers parking.
Does 3603 Norfolk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Norfolk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Norfolk have a pool?
No, 3603 Norfolk does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Norfolk have accessible units?
No, 3603 Norfolk does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Norfolk have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Norfolk does not have units with dishwashers.
