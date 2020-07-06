3602 Eldridge St

Amenities

Hulen Park Place TownHomes



Love your Town-home and spread the word it has spectacular granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Ice maker , Microwave, Wood burning fire place, wooden vinyl floors, Upscale light fixtures, Connections for washer & dryer and much more!! We are only minutes from restaurants, shops, galleries, entertainment, parks and much more! In addition, our community is also just minutes from major thoroughfares and Downtown Fort Worth. We would love to hear from you and schedule a personal tour, give us a call 817-763-0300.

