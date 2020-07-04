Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3601 Deen Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3601 Deen Rd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3601 Deen Rd
3601 Deen Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3601 Deen Road, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Rent $719.00 - $867.00
Deposit *$150.00
Community Amenities
Swimming Pool
Gated Community
Kids Park
Business Center
After School/Summer Program
Club House
Fitness Center
Picnic/BBQ Areas
Apartment Amenities
Dish Washer
Cable/Satellite
Air Conditioner
Refrigerator
WD Hookup
Ceiling Fan
Vaulted Ceiling*
Built-in Computer Desk*
Designer Kitchen
Disposal
Total Electric
Faux wood floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3601 Deen Rd have any available units?
3601 Deen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3601 Deen Rd have?
Some of 3601 Deen Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3601 Deen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Deen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Deen Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Deen Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3601 Deen Rd offer parking?
No, 3601 Deen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3601 Deen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Deen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Deen Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Deen Rd has a pool.
Does 3601 Deen Rd have accessible units?
No, 3601 Deen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Deen Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Deen Rd has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University