Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

3601 Deen Rd

3601 Deen Road · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Deen Road, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Rent $719.00 - $867.00
Deposit *$150.00

Community Amenities

Swimming Pool
Gated Community
Kids Park
Business Center

After School/Summer Program
Club House
Fitness Center
Picnic/BBQ Areas

Apartment Amenities

Dish Washer
Cable/Satellite
Air Conditioner
Refrigerator
WD Hookup
Ceiling Fan

Vaulted Ceiling*
Built-in Computer Desk*
Designer Kitchen
Disposal
Total Electric
Faux wood floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Deen Rd have any available units?
3601 Deen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Deen Rd have?
Some of 3601 Deen Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Deen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Deen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Deen Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Deen Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3601 Deen Rd offer parking?
No, 3601 Deen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3601 Deen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Deen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Deen Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Deen Rd has a pool.
Does 3601 Deen Rd have accessible units?
No, 3601 Deen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Deen Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Deen Rd has units with dishwashers.

