3562 West 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment is now for lease. Located in the desirable Monticello neighborhood, this beautiful unit is ready for move in. Fresh paint, carpet and blinds. Oversized living room with open-concept kitchen. Additional room can be walk in closet, office, or whatever your heart desires. Large bedroom with attached sunroom. Separate utility room with washer and dryer. Located on the first floor with a covered parking spot right outside the door. Water is included in lease. Walking distance to UNT, the cultural district and more



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.