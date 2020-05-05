All apartments in Fort Worth
3562 West 4th Street

3562 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3562 West 4th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment is now for lease. Located in the desirable Monticello neighborhood, this beautiful unit is ready for move in. Fresh paint, carpet and blinds. Oversized living room with open-concept kitchen. Additional room can be walk in closet, office, or whatever your heart desires. Large bedroom with attached sunroom. Separate utility room with washer and dryer. Located on the first floor with a covered parking spot right outside the door. Water is included in lease. Walking distance to UNT, the cultural district and more

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3562 West 4th Street have any available units?
3562 West 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3562 West 4th Street have?
Some of 3562 West 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3562 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3562 West 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3562 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3562 West 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3562 West 4th Street offers parking.
Does 3562 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3562 West 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 3562 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3562 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 3562 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3562 West 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

