356 Emerald Creek Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:19 PM
1 of 4
356 Emerald Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
356 Emerald Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Excellent floor plan, All brand new stainless appliances and Great Neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 356 Emerald Creek Drive have any available units?
356 Emerald Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 356 Emerald Creek Drive have?
Some of 356 Emerald Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 356 Emerald Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
356 Emerald Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Emerald Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 356 Emerald Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 356 Emerald Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 356 Emerald Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 356 Emerald Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Emerald Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Emerald Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 356 Emerald Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 356 Emerald Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 356 Emerald Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Emerald Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 Emerald Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
