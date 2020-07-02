Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3557 Wosley Dr
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3557 Wosley Dr
3557 Wosley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3557 Wosley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wedgwood Area - Nice home, convenient location. Great for entertaining or relaxing. 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas and sun room. Large backyard with play equipment. 1 pet is permitted.
(RLNE3653483)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3557 Wosley Dr have any available units?
3557 Wosley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3557 Wosley Dr have?
Some of 3557 Wosley Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3557 Wosley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3557 Wosley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 Wosley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3557 Wosley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3557 Wosley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3557 Wosley Dr offers parking.
Does 3557 Wosley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3557 Wosley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 Wosley Dr have a pool?
No, 3557 Wosley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3557 Wosley Dr have accessible units?
No, 3557 Wosley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 Wosley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 Wosley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
