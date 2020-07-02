All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

3555 Cordone Ct

3555 Cordone Court · No Longer Available
Location

3555 Cordone Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A renovated and move-in ready 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large island. Home has 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=8VwFPyudGc&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Cordone Ct have any available units?
3555 Cordone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 Cordone Ct have?
Some of 3555 Cordone Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Cordone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Cordone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Cordone Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 Cordone Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3555 Cordone Ct offer parking?
No, 3555 Cordone Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3555 Cordone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Cordone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Cordone Ct have a pool?
No, 3555 Cordone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Cordone Ct have accessible units?
No, 3555 Cordone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Cordone Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Cordone Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

