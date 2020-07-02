3555 Cordone Ct

Amenities
A renovated and move-in ready 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large island. Home has 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=8VwFPyudGc&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com