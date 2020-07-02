All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 25 2020 at 10:49 AM

3553 Westfield Avenue

3553 Westfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3553 Westfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3-2-2 with extended Sunroom in Fort Worth! Fabulous hardwood flooring, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms and so much more! Huge 27x20 family room boasts beautiful flooring and a fabulous stone fireplace. To the right you will find the dining area and upgraded kitchen to include granite, pretty hardware, built-in microwave and walk-in pantry. Nice sized master has a private bath with separate shower. Lovely secondaries, charming second bath, utility with built-ins, inviting covered porch, wonderful 30x13 built-in sunroom, large backyard, storage building and more in a great location! One small dog under 30 lbs considered. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 Westfield Avenue have any available units?
3553 Westfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3553 Westfield Avenue have?
Some of 3553 Westfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 Westfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3553 Westfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 Westfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3553 Westfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3553 Westfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3553 Westfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 3553 Westfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3553 Westfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 Westfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3553 Westfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3553 Westfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3553 Westfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 Westfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3553 Westfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.

