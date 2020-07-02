3553 Westfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated 3-2-2 with extended Sunroom in Fort Worth! Fabulous hardwood flooring, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms and so much more! Huge 27x20 family room boasts beautiful flooring and a fabulous stone fireplace. To the right you will find the dining area and upgraded kitchen to include granite, pretty hardware, built-in microwave and walk-in pantry. Nice sized master has a private bath with separate shower. Lovely secondaries, charming second bath, utility with built-ins, inviting covered porch, wonderful 30x13 built-in sunroom, large backyard, storage building and more in a great location! One small dog under 30 lbs considered. No cats.