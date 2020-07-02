All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3551 Binyon Avenue

3551 Binyon St · No Longer Available
Location

3551 Binyon St, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants have been accepted. Property is Pending signing of Lease, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have any available units?
3551 Binyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3551 Binyon Avenue have?
Some of 3551 Binyon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3551 Binyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3551 Binyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 Binyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3551 Binyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3551 Binyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

