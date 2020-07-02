Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3551 Binyon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3551 Binyon Avenue
3551 Binyon St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3551 Binyon St, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants have been accepted. Property is Pending signing of Lease, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have any available units?
3551 Binyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3551 Binyon Avenue have?
Some of 3551 Binyon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3551 Binyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3551 Binyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 Binyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3551 Binyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3551 Binyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 Binyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3551 Binyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
