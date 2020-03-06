3540 Rashti Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING HOME in the TCU area. Light, Bright and full of upgrades this home will not last long. Updated with a farmhouse sink, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Close to TCU, Bluebonnet Circle and the Westcliff shopping center.