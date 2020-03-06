AMAZING HOME in the TCU area. Light, Bright and full of upgrades this home will not last long. Updated with a farmhouse sink, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Close to TCU, Bluebonnet Circle and the Westcliff shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3540 Rashti Court have?
Some of 3540 Rashti Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
