Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:05 AM

3540 Rashti Court

3540 Rashti Court · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Rashti Court, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING HOME in the TCU area. Light, Bright and full of upgrades this home will not last long. Updated with a farmhouse sink, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Close to TCU, Bluebonnet Circle and the Westcliff shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Rashti Court have any available units?
3540 Rashti Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Rashti Court have?
Some of 3540 Rashti Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Rashti Court currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Rashti Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Rashti Court pet-friendly?
No, 3540 Rashti Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3540 Rashti Court offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Rashti Court offers parking.
Does 3540 Rashti Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 Rashti Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Rashti Court have a pool?
No, 3540 Rashti Court does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Rashti Court have accessible units?
No, 3540 Rashti Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Rashti Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Rashti Court has units with dishwashers.

