All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3536 Millet Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3536 Millet Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:31 AM

3536 Millet Avenue

3536 Millet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3536 Millet Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Empowerment

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathroom, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; brushed nickel lighting fixtures; average HERS score of 62.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Millet Avenue have any available units?
3536 Millet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 Millet Avenue have?
Some of 3536 Millet Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Millet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Millet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Millet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3536 Millet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3536 Millet Avenue offer parking?
No, 3536 Millet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3536 Millet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Millet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Millet Avenue have a pool?
No, 3536 Millet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Millet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3536 Millet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Millet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 Millet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University