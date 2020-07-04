Rent Calculator
3533 Avenue E
3533 Avenue E
3533 Avenue E
No Longer Available
Location
3533 Avenue E, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located with walking distance of TWU, This three bedroom one bath home is available for immediate move in. Call Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457 for viewings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3533 Avenue E have any available units?
3533 Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3533 Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 3533 Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3533 Avenue E offer parking?
No, 3533 Avenue E does not offer parking.
Does 3533 Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Avenue E have a pool?
No, 3533 Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 3533 Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 3533 Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3533 Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3533 Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3533 Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
