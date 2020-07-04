3524 Rashti Ct. Available 06/01/19 TCU Location-Student Housing! Available June 1 - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with garage and carport! . Large living areas, nice size kitchen. Large lot. Landscaping included! MUST SEE!
(RLNE1865759)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3524 Rashti Ct. have any available units?
3524 Rashti Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3524 Rashti Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3524 Rashti Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.