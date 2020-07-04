All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3521 Rashti Ct 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3521 Rashti Ct 1
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:40 PM

3521 Rashti Ct 1

3521 Rashti Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3521 Rashti Court, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2B/1B in quiet neighborhood near TCU - Property Id: 197688

Close to TCU and in the McClain & Pascal School Zone. Large fenced yard for kids and/or pets. Lawn care included. Recent updates and new paint. Detached Garage for extra storage or car.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197688
Property Id 197688

(RLNE5444768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have any available units?
3521 Rashti Ct 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have?
Some of 3521 Rashti Ct 1's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Rashti Ct 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Rashti Ct 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Rashti Ct 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 offers parking.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have a pool?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have accessible units?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University