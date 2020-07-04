2B/1B in quiet neighborhood near TCU - Property Id: 197688
Close to TCU and in the McClain & Pascal School Zone. Large fenced yard for kids and/or pets. Lawn care included. Recent updates and new paint. Detached Garage for extra storage or car. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197688 Property Id 197688
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have any available units?
3521 Rashti Ct 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have?
Some of 3521 Rashti Ct 1's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Rashti Ct 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Rashti Ct 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Rashti Ct 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 offers parking.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have a pool?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have accessible units?
No, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Rashti Ct 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 Rashti Ct 1 has units with dishwashers.
