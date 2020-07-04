All apartments in Fort Worth
3517 Wicklow Ct
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:11 PM

3517 Wicklow Ct

3517 Wicklow Court · No Longer Available
Location

3517 Wicklow Court, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Recently updated with new carpet and paint. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=GfD3MG90nk&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Wicklow Ct have any available units?
3517 Wicklow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3517 Wicklow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Wicklow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Wicklow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 Wicklow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3517 Wicklow Ct offer parking?
No, 3517 Wicklow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3517 Wicklow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Wicklow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Wicklow Ct have a pool?
No, 3517 Wicklow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Wicklow Ct have accessible units?
No, 3517 Wicklow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Wicklow Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 Wicklow Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 Wicklow Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3517 Wicklow Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

