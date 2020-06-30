All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:04 AM

3516 Rashti Court

3516 Rashti Court · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Rashti Court, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute as a bug! This rental is a charming 1950s cottage in Westcliff. Hardwood floors, modern kitchen and three large bedrooms. Wonderful backyard with a deck. RENTING FOR JUNE 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Rashti Court have any available units?
3516 Rashti Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Rashti Court have?
Some of 3516 Rashti Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Rashti Court currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Rashti Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Rashti Court pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Rashti Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3516 Rashti Court offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Rashti Court offers parking.
Does 3516 Rashti Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Rashti Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Rashti Court have a pool?
No, 3516 Rashti Court does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Rashti Court have accessible units?
No, 3516 Rashti Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Rashti Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Rashti Court has units with dishwashers.

