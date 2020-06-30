3516 Rashti Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute as a bug! This rental is a charming 1950s cottage in Westcliff. Hardwood floors, modern kitchen and three large bedrooms. Wonderful backyard with a deck. RENTING FOR JUNE 2020.