3516 Park Lake Dr
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:31 PM

3516 Park Lake Dr

3516 Park Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Park Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent - 3/2/2 with a fireplace. Living, kitchen and dining are open. Located across the street from the park.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.1st Choice Property Management
5664 Denton Hwy, Fort Worth, TX 76148, USA
Phone: +1 817-281-1300

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Park Lake Dr have any available units?
3516 Park Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3516 Park Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Park Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Park Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Park Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3516 Park Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3516 Park Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.

