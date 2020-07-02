3516 8th Avenue

Amenities

This recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is freshly painted, has new vinyl plank flooring throughout, and new quartz kitchen counters with a brand new sink. It boasts a large living room that opens up into the kitchen. Has full sized washer and dryer closet. The big master bedroom has it's own bathroom, which has a walk in shower, while the 2nd bathroom has a tub. Second bedroom is good sized as well and has a door leading into backyard. The freshly stained fenced-in backyard will be perfect for those weekend BBQ's. Fairly close to I35, TCU, downtown Fort Worth, and loads of shopping and restaurants around to choose from. **More photos soon to come**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

