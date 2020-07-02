All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:44 PM

3516 8th Avenue

3516 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3516 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is freshly painted, has new vinyl plank flooring throughout, and new quartz kitchen counters with a brand new sink. It boasts a large living room that opens up into the kitchen. Has full sized washer and dryer closet. The big master bedroom has it's own bathroom, which has a walk in shower, while the 2nd bathroom has a tub. Second bedroom is good sized as well and has a door leading into backyard. The freshly stained fenced-in backyard will be perfect for those weekend BBQ's. Fairly close to I35, TCU, downtown Fort Worth, and loads of shopping and restaurants around to choose from. **More photos soon to come**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 8th Avenue have any available units?
3516 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 8th Avenue have?
Some of 3516 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3516 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3516 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3516 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3516 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3516 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3516 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3516 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3516 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

