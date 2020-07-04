This newly renovated duplex offers all electric appliances, central heat and air, dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer and a covered patio. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3515 Selk Avenue have any available units?
3515 Selk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Selk Avenue have?
Some of 3515 Selk Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Selk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Selk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Selk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 Selk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3515 Selk Avenue offer parking?
No, 3515 Selk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Selk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 Selk Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Selk Avenue have a pool?
No, 3515 Selk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Selk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3515 Selk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Selk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Selk Avenue has units with dishwashers.
