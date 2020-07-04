3515 Selk Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This newly renovated duplex offers all electric appliances, central heat and air, dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer and a covered patio.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.