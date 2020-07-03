All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:34 AM

3513 Aldersyde Drive

3513 Aldersyde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Aldersyde Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home with Great Floorplan, Keller Schools with Timbercreek H.S. Hardwood floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Aldersyde Drive have any available units?
3513 Aldersyde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Aldersyde Drive have?
Some of 3513 Aldersyde Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Aldersyde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Aldersyde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Aldersyde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3513 Aldersyde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3513 Aldersyde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Aldersyde Drive offers parking.
Does 3513 Aldersyde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Aldersyde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Aldersyde Drive have a pool?
No, 3513 Aldersyde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Aldersyde Drive have accessible units?
No, 3513 Aldersyde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Aldersyde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 Aldersyde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

