All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3509 Rogers Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3509 Rogers Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3509 Rogers Avenue

3509 Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3509 Rogers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location near TCU! Walking distance to great shops and restaurants off Blue Bonnet Circle. Walking distance to TCU! Stainless steel appliances provided in kitchen! Large room sizes! Beautifully redone master bath with an oversized walk-in shower! Yard care is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
3509 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 3509 Rogers Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3509 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Rogers Avenue offers parking.
Does 3509 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Rogers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 3509 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3509 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University