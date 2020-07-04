3509 Rogers Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location near TCU! Walking distance to great shops and restaurants off Blue Bonnet Circle. Walking distance to TCU! Stainless steel appliances provided in kitchen! Large room sizes! Beautifully redone master bath with an oversized walk-in shower! Yard care is included!