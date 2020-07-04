3509 Rogers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Bluebonnet Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location near TCU! Walking distance to great shops and restaurants off Blue Bonnet Circle. Walking distance to TCU! Stainless steel appliances provided in kitchen! Large room sizes! Beautifully redone master bath with an oversized walk-in shower! Yard care is included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
