Fort Worth, TX
3509 Rogers
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:45 PM

3509 Rogers

3509 Rogers Ave · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

3509 Rogers Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home in the TCU area! Convenient location off the Bluebonnet traffic circle allows for walking access to many great eateries! Walking distance to TCU! Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Rogers have any available units?
3509 Rogers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Rogers have?
Some of 3509 Rogers's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Rogers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Rogers pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 Rogers is pet friendly.
Does 3509 Rogers offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Rogers offers parking.
Does 3509 Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Rogers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Rogers have a pool?
No, 3509 Rogers does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Rogers have accessible units?
No, 3509 Rogers does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Rogers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Rogers has units with dishwashers.

