Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3509 Rogers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3509 Rogers
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:45 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3509 Rogers
3509 Rogers Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3509 Rogers Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home in the TCU area! Convenient location off the Bluebonnet traffic circle allows for walking access to many great eateries! Walking distance to TCU! Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3509 Rogers have any available units?
3509 Rogers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3509 Rogers have?
Some of 3509 Rogers's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3509 Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Rogers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Rogers pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 Rogers is pet friendly.
Does 3509 Rogers offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Rogers offers parking.
Does 3509 Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Rogers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Rogers have a pool?
No, 3509 Rogers does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Rogers have accessible units?
No, 3509 Rogers does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Rogers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Rogers has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University