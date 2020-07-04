All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3504 Strong Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
South Poly

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOMES COMING SOON!
.
.
.
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Strong Ave have any available units?
3504 Strong Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Strong Ave have?
Some of 3504 Strong Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Strong Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Strong Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Strong Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Strong Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Strong Ave offer parking?
No, 3504 Strong Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Strong Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Strong Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Strong Ave have a pool?
No, 3504 Strong Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Strong Ave have accessible units?
No, 3504 Strong Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Strong Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Strong Ave has units with dishwashers.

