Last updated March 19 2019

3504 Oliver Drive

3504 Oliver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Oliver Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath with open floorplan and stunning wood flooring on main level. Master suite resides on the main level. Walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower in master suite. Granite kitchen with island and breakfast bar opens to living space.
Media room and fully enclosed sunroom complete the package of perfection. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2650.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Oliver Drive have any available units?
3504 Oliver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Oliver Drive have?
Some of 3504 Oliver Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Oliver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Oliver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Oliver Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Oliver Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Oliver Drive offer parking?
No, 3504 Oliver Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Oliver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Oliver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Oliver Drive have a pool?
No, 3504 Oliver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Oliver Drive have accessible units?
No, 3504 Oliver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Oliver Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Oliver Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

