3504 Oliver Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath with open floorplan and stunning wood flooring on main level. Master suite resides on the main level. Walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower in master suite. Granite kitchen with island and breakfast bar opens to living space.

Media room and fully enclosed sunroom complete the package of perfection. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2650.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.