Home
Fort Worth, TX
3504 May Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3504 May Street
3504 May Street
No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
3504 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Worth Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Cute 3 bedroom 1 and half bath with large fenced yard. Recently remodeled with fresh paint, new carpet, updated bathrooms and recessed lighting throughout.
(RLNE4601050)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3504 May Street have any available units?
3504 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3504 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
3504 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 May Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 May Street is pet friendly.
Does 3504 May Street offer parking?
No, 3504 May Street does not offer parking.
Does 3504 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 May Street have a pool?
No, 3504 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 3504 May Street have accessible units?
No, 3504 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 May Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 May Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3504 May Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3504 May Street does not have units with air conditioning.
