xcellent floor plan, granite counter top, stainless appliances, and so much more for this beautiful house, and Great Neighborhood, Located in a great community with lots of amenities such as pool, playground & walking-jogging trails!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 349 lead creek Drive have any available units?
349 lead creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 lead creek Drive have?
Some of 349 lead creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 lead creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
349 lead creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.