3463 Guadalupe Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Western Hills
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You are going to want this 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled home in west Fort Worth. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Huge living area with dining. Nice bathrooms with new fixtures. Carpeted bedrooms with nice closets. Awesome backyard. Utility hookups. 2 car garage with aouto openers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3463 Guadalupe Rd have any available units?
3463 Guadalupe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3463 Guadalupe Rd have?
Some of 3463 Guadalupe Rd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Guadalupe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Guadalupe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.