3463 Guadalupe Rd

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You are going to want this 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled home in west Fort Worth. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Huge living area with dining. Nice bathrooms with new fixtures. Carpeted bedrooms with nice closets. Awesome backyard. Utility hookups. 2 car garage with aouto openers.