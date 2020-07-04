All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:13 AM

3463 Guadalupe Rd

3463 Guadalupe Road · No Longer Available
Location

3463 Guadalupe Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You are going to want this 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled home in west Fort Worth. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Huge living area with dining. Nice bathrooms with new fixtures. Carpeted bedrooms with nice closets. Awesome backyard. Utility hookups. 2 car garage with aouto openers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Guadalupe Rd have any available units?
3463 Guadalupe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3463 Guadalupe Rd have?
Some of 3463 Guadalupe Rd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Guadalupe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Guadalupe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Guadalupe Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Guadalupe Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3463 Guadalupe Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Guadalupe Rd offers parking.
Does 3463 Guadalupe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Guadalupe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Guadalupe Rd have a pool?
No, 3463 Guadalupe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3463 Guadalupe Rd have accessible units?
No, 3463 Guadalupe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Guadalupe Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3463 Guadalupe Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

