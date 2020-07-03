All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3463 Bandera Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3463 Bandera Road
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:30 AM

3463 Bandera Road

3463 Bandera Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3463 Bandera Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brick home with 2 large living areas and tile flooring with a park like backyard surrounded by mature trees. Must See Property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Bandera Road have any available units?
3463 Bandera Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3463 Bandera Road have?
Some of 3463 Bandera Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Bandera Road currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Bandera Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Bandera Road pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Bandera Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3463 Bandera Road offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Bandera Road offers parking.
Does 3463 Bandera Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Bandera Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Bandera Road have a pool?
No, 3463 Bandera Road does not have a pool.
Does 3463 Bandera Road have accessible units?
No, 3463 Bandera Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Bandera Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 Bandera Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University