Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3463 Bandera Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3463 Bandera Road
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3463 Bandera Road
3463 Bandera Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3463 Bandera Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brick home with 2 large living areas and tile flooring with a park like backyard surrounded by mature trees. Must See Property!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3463 Bandera Road have any available units?
3463 Bandera Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3463 Bandera Road have?
Some of 3463 Bandera Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3463 Bandera Road currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Bandera Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Bandera Road pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Bandera Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3463 Bandera Road offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Bandera Road offers parking.
Does 3463 Bandera Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Bandera Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Bandera Road have a pool?
No, 3463 Bandera Road does not have a pool.
Does 3463 Bandera Road have accessible units?
No, 3463 Bandera Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Bandera Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 Bandera Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University