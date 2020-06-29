All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 2:43 PM

3459 Monticello Park Place

3459 Monticello Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

3459 Monticello Park Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Monticello Park is a fab place to call home! This 2 bedroom has living and dining combined with a granite and stainless kitchen. Lovely patio overlooks the community pool. Close to museums, restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3459 Monticello Park Place have any available units?
3459 Monticello Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3459 Monticello Park Place have?
Some of 3459 Monticello Park Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3459 Monticello Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
3459 Monticello Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3459 Monticello Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 3459 Monticello Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3459 Monticello Park Place offer parking?
No, 3459 Monticello Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 3459 Monticello Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3459 Monticello Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3459 Monticello Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 3459 Monticello Park Place has a pool.
Does 3459 Monticello Park Place have accessible units?
No, 3459 Monticello Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3459 Monticello Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3459 Monticello Park Place has units with dishwashers.

