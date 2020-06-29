3459 Monticello Park Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Monticello
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Monticello Park is a fab place to call home! This 2 bedroom has living and dining combined with a granite and stainless kitchen. Lovely patio overlooks the community pool. Close to museums, restaurants and shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3459 Monticello Park Place have any available units?
3459 Monticello Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3459 Monticello Park Place have?
Some of 3459 Monticello Park Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3459 Monticello Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
3459 Monticello Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.