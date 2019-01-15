All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

3451 Thaddeus Drive

3451 Thaddeus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3451 Thaddeus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 Thaddeus Drive have any available units?
3451 Thaddeus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 Thaddeus Drive have?
Some of 3451 Thaddeus Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 Thaddeus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Thaddeus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Thaddeus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3451 Thaddeus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3451 Thaddeus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3451 Thaddeus Drive offers parking.
Does 3451 Thaddeus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 Thaddeus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Thaddeus Drive have a pool?
No, 3451 Thaddeus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3451 Thaddeus Drive have accessible units?
No, 3451 Thaddeus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Thaddeus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3451 Thaddeus Drive has units with dishwashers.

