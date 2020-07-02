All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3445 Heatherbend Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3445 Heatherbend Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

3445 Heatherbend Street

3445 Heatherbend Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3445 Heatherbend Street, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Heatherbend Street have any available units?
3445 Heatherbend Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3445 Heatherbend Street currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Heatherbend Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Heatherbend Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3445 Heatherbend Street is pet friendly.
Does 3445 Heatherbend Street offer parking?
No, 3445 Heatherbend Street does not offer parking.
Does 3445 Heatherbend Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Heatherbend Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Heatherbend Street have a pool?
No, 3445 Heatherbend Street does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Heatherbend Street have accessible units?
No, 3445 Heatherbend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Heatherbend Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 Heatherbend Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 Heatherbend Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 Heatherbend Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University