All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3437 Desert Mesa Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3437 Desert Mesa Road
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

3437 Desert Mesa Road

3437 Desert Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3437 Desert Mesa Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lavish floor plan with stunning faux wood laminate flooring as you walk into the home. Main living and formal den-dining are nice and open. Light and Bright breakfast nook overlooking the fenced backyard that opens to the living and kitchen. Kitchen includes ceramic tile and new stainless appliances to be installed soon! Decorative wood burning cozy corner fireplace is a nice bonus. Oversized master suite includes a large walk in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. All bedrooms upstairs as well as the full size laundry room with a built in shelf for convenience! Nice sized backyard with an extra large patio open patio for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Desert Mesa Road have any available units?
3437 Desert Mesa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 Desert Mesa Road have?
Some of 3437 Desert Mesa Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 Desert Mesa Road currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Desert Mesa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Desert Mesa Road pet-friendly?
No, 3437 Desert Mesa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3437 Desert Mesa Road offer parking?
Yes, 3437 Desert Mesa Road offers parking.
Does 3437 Desert Mesa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Desert Mesa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Desert Mesa Road have a pool?
No, 3437 Desert Mesa Road does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Desert Mesa Road have accessible units?
No, 3437 Desert Mesa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Desert Mesa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3437 Desert Mesa Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University