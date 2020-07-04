3437 Desert Mesa Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lavish floor plan with stunning faux wood laminate flooring as you walk into the home. Main living and formal den-dining are nice and open. Light and Bright breakfast nook overlooking the fenced backyard that opens to the living and kitchen. Kitchen includes ceramic tile and new stainless appliances to be installed soon! Decorative wood burning cozy corner fireplace is a nice bonus. Oversized master suite includes a large walk in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. All bedrooms upstairs as well as the full size laundry room with a built in shelf for convenience! Nice sized backyard with an extra large patio open patio for entertaining.