3437 Desert Mesa Road

Amenities
Lavish floor plan with stunning faux wood laminate flooring as you walk into the home. Main living and formal den-dining are nice and open. Light and Bright breakfast nook overlooking the fenced backyard that opens to the living and kitchen. Kitchen includes ceramic tile and new stainless appliances to be installed soon! Decorative wood burning cozy corner fireplace is a nice bonus. Oversized master suite includes a large walk in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. All bedrooms upstairs as well as the full size laundry room with a built in shelf for convenience! Nice sized backyard with an extra large patio open patio for entertaining.