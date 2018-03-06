All apartments in Fort Worth
3436 Desert Mesa Road
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:49 AM

3436 Desert Mesa Road

3436 Desert Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Desert Mesa Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Desert Mesa Road have any available units?
3436 Desert Mesa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 Desert Mesa Road have?
Some of 3436 Desert Mesa Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Desert Mesa Road currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Desert Mesa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Desert Mesa Road pet-friendly?
No, 3436 Desert Mesa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3436 Desert Mesa Road offer parking?
Yes, 3436 Desert Mesa Road offers parking.
Does 3436 Desert Mesa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Desert Mesa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Desert Mesa Road have a pool?
No, 3436 Desert Mesa Road does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Desert Mesa Road have accessible units?
No, 3436 Desert Mesa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Desert Mesa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3436 Desert Mesa Road has units with dishwashers.

