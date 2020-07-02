All apartments in Fort Worth
3432 Michelle Ridge Drive

3432 Michelle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3432 Michelle Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive have any available units?
3432 Michelle Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Michelle Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3432 Michelle Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

