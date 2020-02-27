Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3428 W Biddison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3428 W Biddison
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3428 W Biddison
3428 West Biddison Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3428 West Biddison Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vintage Home in TCU -
(RLNE3537939)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3428 W Biddison have any available units?
3428 W Biddison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3428 W Biddison currently offering any rent specials?
3428 W Biddison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 W Biddison pet-friendly?
Yes, 3428 W Biddison is pet friendly.
Does 3428 W Biddison offer parking?
No, 3428 W Biddison does not offer parking.
Does 3428 W Biddison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 W Biddison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 W Biddison have a pool?
No, 3428 W Biddison does not have a pool.
Does 3428 W Biddison have accessible units?
No, 3428 W Biddison does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 W Biddison have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 W Biddison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 W Biddison have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 W Biddison does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University