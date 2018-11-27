All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020

3421 Brady Avenue

3421 Brady Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Brady Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house available for move in January 2020 for the 2020 and 2021 school year. Convenience access to TCU, located just off of the Bluebonnet Traffic Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Brady Avenue have any available units?
3421 Brady Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3421 Brady Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Brady Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Brady Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3421 Brady Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3421 Brady Avenue offer parking?
No, 3421 Brady Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3421 Brady Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Brady Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Brady Avenue have a pool?
No, 3421 Brady Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Brady Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3421 Brady Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Brady Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 Brady Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Brady Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Brady Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

