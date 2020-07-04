Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3420 Rogers Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3420 Rogers Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3420 Rogers Avenue
3420 Rogers Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3420 Rogers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow for 2020-2021 TCU school year. Large backyard and walking distance to TCU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3420 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
3420 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3420 Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 3420 Rogers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3420 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3420 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
No, 3420 Rogers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3420 Rogers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 3420 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3420 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University