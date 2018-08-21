Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3417 Rogers Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3417 Rogers Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3417 Rogers Avenue
3417 Rogers Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3417 Rogers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Close to TCU and Bluebonnet Circle. Three bedroom, 2 bath, large living and dining. Hardwoods. Washer and dryer. Lawn care included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3417 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
3417 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3417 Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 3417 Rogers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3417 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3417 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Rogers Avenue offers parking.
Does 3417 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 Rogers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 3417 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3417 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University